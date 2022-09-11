One year after Jalalabad bomb blast, accused Gurcharan arrested from Bikaner

PTI

Ferozepur (Punjab), September 11

An accused wanted in the bomb blast case in Punjab’s Jalalabad last year was arrested from Bikaner district of Rajasthan, officials said on Sunday.

Gurcharan Singh, alias Channa, was arrested during a joint operation carried out by the slueths belonging to the Punjab and Rajasthan police on Friday.

A bomb had exploded in Jalalabad town of Fazilka district in September last year, leaving one person dead.

Police sources said Gurcharan had been working as a labourer in Bikaner for the last few months.

Gurcharan carried a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh which had been announced by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing this case.

The NIA had earlier this year filed a charge sheet against six Khalistani terrorists, including two Pakistanis, for their alleged involvement in the case.

They were charged with sections of the Explosive Substances Act; the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act; the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code before a special NIA court in SAS Nagar.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had re-registered the case in October last year after it was originally registered at the local police station.