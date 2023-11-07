Opposition looks to challenge SAD's SGPC monopoly

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, November 6

The Opposition in the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has joined hands yet again to confront SAD’s (Shiromani Akali Dal) dominance in the existing house of ‘Mini Parliament’ of the Sikhs. The annual poll has been scheduled for November 8.

During the 2022 elections, SAD-sponsored candidate Harjinder Singh Dhami was re-elected to the chief’s post. Insiders said Dhami, who has served for two terms, could be repeated for the top post.

Dhami said it would be the discretion of the party to decide upon the candidate, yet he would have no hassles in serving the SGPC, if given a chance.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal is scheduled to visit Amritsar tomorrow to meet the members to ‘gauge their nerve’.

The ‘dissident’ Akali leader and three-time former SGPC president Jagir Kaur, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s SAD (Sanyukt), DSGMC chief Harmeet Singh Kalka-led SAD (Delhi state), United Akali Dal and other opposition members are on one platform.

Dhindsa group has plans to announce the candidates for the post of president and other office-bearers tomorrow in Amritsar.

Jagir Kaur, who had dented the SAD’s armour last time by garnering double the margin (41), may take a break.

Sources said former SAD MLA and SGPC member Balbir Singh Ghunas is the frontrunner in the race for the president’s post from the Opposition side.

