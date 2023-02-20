Out on bail, man booked for supply of drugs in jail

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, February 19

On the complaint of the Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Special Task Force, the police have registered a case against Rajat Kumar, alias Shaffy, an accused in criminal cases here.

In a complaint sent to the Faridkot police, the AIG alleged that Rajat indulged in supply of drugs and mobile phones inside the jail in connivance with some jail officials.

The AIG alleged that during his stay in the jail, Rajat was also involved in making extortion calls.

