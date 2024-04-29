Pak national held; 2 drones, drugs seized near border

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

In separate incidents over the last 24 hours along the International Border in Punjab, security agencies apprehended a Pakistani national who had crossed into the Indian territory, besides seizing two drones and a packet of narcotics.

On April 27, the BSF jawans apprehended a Pakistani national near the border fencing in the Fazilka Sector. On questioning, it turned out that he had crossed over inadvertently as he was not aware of the border alignment. Nothing objectionable was found from his possession.

Later, a flag meeting was convened with Pakistan Rangers and the person was handed over to the other side.

Based on intelligence inputs, the BSF along with the Punjab Police carried out searches at three places in the vicinity of the border on Sunday.

A packet wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and a small LED light attached, that contained 440 grams of heroin was found in the fields near Rajatal village in the Amritsar Sector.

Two Chinese drones were found from the fields near Rajoke and Kalsian villages in the Tarn Taran Sector.

