Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur

Ravi Dhaliwal
Dera Baba Nanak, October 4
The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police launched a joint search operation after a Pakistani drone hovered above Abbad village here lon Monday night.
The flying object made five forays into the Indian territory till 3 am. In all, 37 rounds were fired. Twelve illumination bombs were used to light up the sky.
Batala SSP Satinder Singh ordered a deployment of force in and around the village. “The police, in collaboration with the BSF, are conducting a search. We have found nothing incriminating yet,” said the SSP.
DIG Prabhakar Joshi said Pakistan had established a check-post at a distance of about 1 km from the International Border. He added that the drone could have been launched from there.
It wasn’t clear yet whether it was a reconnaissance drone or the one used for smuggling.
