Partap Singh Bajwa demands judicial probe into Pathankot land scam

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 11

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa has demanded a judicial commission of inquiry in the Pathankot land scam to probe the role of Cabinet Ministers Lal Chand Kataruchak and Kuldip Dhaliwal.

Bajwa urged Governor Banwarilal Purohit to order a fair and impartial investigation by a judicial commission so that the perpetrators of the acts of nepotism and corruption in the AAP government could be exposed and the real players behind this scam get punished.

Bajwa said Kuldeep Singh was promoted to the post of DDPO on February 20. Kataruchak managed his promotion and subsequent charge of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development), Pathankot. Without delay, then Rural Development Minister Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal granted this request by assigning the additional role of ADC (D) to Kuldeep Singh.

He said the Chief Secretary had sought action against Kuldeep Singh, ADC(D), was nothing more than shielding the penetration of corruption in the present political setup involving the ministers and other senior leaders involved in such a big scam. “Such type of scams expose the hollow hype of honesty being ballyhooed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on every occasion,” he said.

