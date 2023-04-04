Punjab Agricultural University assesses impact of surface seeding

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 3

A team of Punjab Agricultural University has toured six districts to assess the implementation of the surface seeding-cum-mulching technology in wheat cultivation. The districts visited were Moga, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Kapurthala, and Jalandhar.

Officials from the Department of Agriculture and Krishi Vigyan Kendra reported that adopters of the technology observed good results even in adverse weather conditions.

The team, led by PAU Vice Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, visited the field of Tarsem Singh in Saleena, Moga, who had successfully implemented this technology on his five-acre plot.

In the 33-acre farm of farmer Gurbachan Singh of Burj Deva Singh village (Tarn Taran), wheat and sarson crops, sown with surface seeding technology, had no lodging and were weed-free. The group of farmers from Srian Jattan (Kapurthala) and Batura (Jalandhar) also recounted similar experiences regarding the technology.

Dr Gosal said the crops sown with surface seeding technology did not flatten anywhere due to the rain.

