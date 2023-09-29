PCS officer booked on bribery charge

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, September 28

The Vigilance Bureau has booked PCS officer Narinder Singh Dhaliwal on the charge of taking Rs 50,000 bribe from Ranjit Singh of Mehal Kalan village in Dharamkot of Moga district.

Ranjit Singh had opened a restaurant with Harpreet Singh of Zira. Later, they had a dispute over its ownership. The case went to the court of Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, who was posted as SDM, Zira. Dhaliwal allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh from Ranjit for favouring him. “On March 20, 2019, Rs 50,000 was paid to him and the conversation recorded,” said Ranjit. The VB later booked Dhaliwal on Ranjit’s complaint.

