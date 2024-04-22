Peddler held, Rs 1.1L seized

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

Security agencies apprehended a person near the International Border in Amritsar Sector and seized Rs 1.1 lakh cash, suspected to be drug money.

The BSF, in collaboration with the Punjab Police, conducted an operation targeting a suspected drug smuggler in a border village of Amritsar district, a BSF officer said.

A person, said to have a history of involvement in narcotics smuggling, was nabbed from Ajnala market while travelling in his personal car, along with Rs 10,000.

During questioning, he revealed information regarding concealed drug money in Samrai village near Gurdaspur, from where the BSF recovered Rs 1 lakh.

More apprehensions and recoveries are anticipated in coming days on the basis of information provided by the apprehended individual, the officer added.

