 Pilfer, adulterate, bribe — officials did it all : The Tribune India

FCI scam

Pilfer, adulterate, bribe — officials did it all

CBI operation takes lid off brazen corruption by official-miller syndicate

Pilfer, adulterate, bribe — officials did it all


Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, January 14

Pilfer, adulterate, pay commission to officials. Sell high-quality wheat and rice in the market and supply low-quality to kids for the mid-day meal scheme. This has been happening at every step of wheat and rice procurement, stocking and distribution under the Food Corporation of India (FCI) in Punjab, causing losses of hundreds of crores to the government.

“Operation Kanak” launched by the CBI has taken the lid off this brazen corruption by an alleged syndicate of FCI officials and millers, who ran a well-oiled system of misappropriation of stocks and bribery. Starting from the lowest person (labour) to top officials of the department, all were getting a monthly commission. All they had to do was to help in the pilferage from godowns and look the other way when quality was compromised.

As many as 99 places, including godowns and mills, were searched by the CBI, 90 of these in Punjab alone. The CBI has booked 75 officials, including Sudeep Singh, Executive Director, FCI (Headquarters), New Delhi, and Hemant Kumar Jain, GM (FCI), and several millers.

Based on the CBI FIR and investigation against FCI officials, and enquiries made by The Tribune from local sources, the scam runs as follows: the FCI buys wheat and paddy and stores it in godowns run by its officials or those belonging to state agencies such as Punsup, Markfed and Pungrain.

In the case of wheat stock, officials and staff pilfer up to 3 kg of grain each from 50-kg sacks. Usually, 2,400 to 2,800 bags are stacked and the staff pilfer stock from nearly 700 to 900 bags. They put water on the gunny bags to make up for the loss of weight. The stolen wheat is then sold in the open market. The returns, which are in crores, are shared among all — from the labour in the godown to top bosses.

An inspector with Punsup, Gurinder Singh, was booked in Patiala last year for misappropriation of wheat worth Rs 8 crore. He fled abroad before he could be arrested. Another official of a procurement agency was chargesheeted in Kapurthala for missing stock of wheat worth Rs 12 lakh.

In the case of paddy, the alleged corruption takes place at different levels. Under the prevailing system, the FCI procures paddy from farmers and gives the stock to millers for milling. The millers remove the husk and have to give rice equivalent to 67% of the paddy stock given to them. Sources said corruption starts because of this norm. It is a 55-year-old norm and has not been revised despite better quality paddy and advancement in machines for the milling process. The sources claim that millers even mill up to 82% of rice from a stock of 100 kg of paddy. However, they show only the requisite 67% and sell the remaining 15% in the open market.

The second mode of pilferage is adopted by some millers who take out nearly 8% rice from the 67% quantity. They mix low-quality rice instead.

Under the third mode of corruption, some millers adulterate the 67% milled rice with produce either of low quality or inferior rice brought illegally from other parts of the country.

FCI officials are supposed to take random 25 samples of milled rice from trucks brought to FCI godowns by the millers. The samples are either not taken or good quality samples prepared in advance by the millers are shown. Another large-scale pilferage takes place when the FCI sends rice to schools for the mid-day meal. The FCI allots tenders to transporters for carrying the produce. An inspector-level official is supposed to ensure that the produce reaches the students. However, millers call the shots as they control the transporter and pay the FCI official for approving the supply sitting in his office only.

As per the FIR lodged by the CBI, a truck of rice is cleared by FCI officials at a set payment of a minimum of Rs 4,000. This bribe is divided among officials in Delhi, state officials, depot managers, technical assistant, munim and the labour in a set ratio. However, local sources said the rate of commission per truck was Rs 20,000.

In Haryana, CBI sources said, the raid in Ambala was related to Manoj Kumar, proprietor of M/s Maa Bhagwati Rice Mill, Dera Bassi, accused of bribing FCI officials. The Gurugram raid was related to M/s Origo Commodities, also accused of bribing FCI officials.

Agents of Origo Commodities are accused of manipulating shortages of food grains supplied by them in connivance with FCI officials. To cover the shortages, Dinesh Sharma, on behalf of Origo Commodities, paid Rs 50,000 to Batti Lal Meena, FCI official (Sunam), for managing weight-related records so that shortage was not reflected on paper.

Modus operandi

  • Pilfer produce, adulterate, pay commission to officials
  • Sell high-quality wheat and rice produce in the market
  • Supply low-quality stock for mid-day meal scheme for kids
  • Share the returns, which run into crores, among all

What CBI FIR states

  • Rice truck is cleared by FCI officials for a minimum of Rs 4,000; sources put the figure at Rs 20,000
  • Bribe is shared among Delhi & state officials, depot managers, technical assistant, munim and labour

Punsup inspector was booked, official chargesheeted in 2022

  • Punsup inspector Gurinder Singh booked in Patiala last year for misappropriation of wheat to the tune of Rs 8 crore; he fled abroad
  • Another procurement agency official chargesheeted in Kapurthala for missing wheat stock worth more than Rs 12 lakh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Haryana Government extends winter break in private, government schools till January 21

2
Nation

Air India urination case: In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra tells Delhi court 'woman peed on her own seat'

3
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

4
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

5
Nation

Tunisha Sharma made last phone call to her mother, asked her to book tickets for Chandigarh: Lawyer tells court in Maharashtra

6
Ludhiana

Ludhiana druglord Akshay Kumar Chhabra rose from tea seller's son to 'crorepati' in 2 years

7
Patiala

Bharat Jodo Yatra is all about spreading love, Rahul Gandhi says at Sirhind

8
Trending

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot in Punjab in 4 degrees Celsius

9
Jalandhar

Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh resident among 4 nabbed by wildlife officials for hunting barking deer near Anandpur Sahib

Don't Miss

View All
Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission
Nation

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snowfall; tourists flock to hill station
Himachal

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snow; tourists flock to hill station

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour
Amritsar

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months
Punjab

Punjab employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months

How would have Bollywood celebrities accepted their food orders, well Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking them
Trending

How would Bollywood stars accept their food orders; Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking celebs

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings
Trending

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings

Top News

Nepal: Plane carrying 72 passengers crashes on runway in Pokhara

Nepal: At least 44 killed as plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashes in Pokhara

The government has set up a panel to investigate the cause o...

Cong MP Santokh Chaudhary cremated in native village; Rahul Gandhi, state leaders attend last rites

Cong MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh cremated in native village in Jalandhar; Rahul Gandhi, state leaders attend last rites

His son and Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary lit the pyre; a...

Gangster Goldy Brar’s close aide Inderpreet Singh alias Parry arrested from Himachal

Gangster Goldy Brar’s close aide arrested by Punjab Police from Himachal

Was involved in the killing of sacrilege accused and Dera Sa...

Army soldiers pushed frontiers of valour; acted as saviours in times of calamities: President Murmu on Army Day

Army soldiers pushed frontiers of valour; acted as saviours in times of calamities: President Murmu on Army Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauds the Army, saying the...

Strong defensive posture being maintained along LAC: Army Chief

Strong defensive posture being maintained along LAC: Army Chief

Speaking at the Army Day parade, General Manoj Pande said st...


Cities

View All

Bank branch manager among 3 officials booked for ~38L fraud

Bank branch manager among 3 officials booked for Rs 38L fraud

KMSC to lift dharnas outside DC offices, toll plazas today

Man duped of Rs 15 lakh, two booked

Biker robbed of purse, phone at gunpoint

Mining Dept team attacked

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Dense fog in Punjab, Bathinda coldest

Doctor shot at in Bathinda

Kingpin of inter-state cybercrime gang nailed

Kingpin of inter-state cybercrime gang nailed

Harnaaz Sandhu fails to control tears as she takes the stage for last time as Miss Universe; watch video

Gandhi Bhawan ex-incharge arrested

Cycles to be made Bluetooth-enabled

Aashika Jain new Mohali DC

Cold morning in Delhi, minimum temperature settles at 4.7 deg C

Cold morning in Delhi, minimum temperature settles at 4.7 deg C

How scrap paper helped Delhi's Poonam Gupta set up a business empire in Scotland

AAP protests outside BJP office in New Delhi over slum demolition order

On info by terror suspects, body found in drain in New Delhi

Court raps police’s ‘unprofessional’ approach in probing elderly’s death

Cong MP Santokh Chaudhary cremated in native village; Rahul Gandhi, state leaders attend last rites

Cong MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh cremated in native village in Jalandhar; Rahul Gandhi, state leaders attend last rites

‘Ambulance lacked devices, father could have been saved’

Chaudhary’s sudden demise creates vacuum in Dalit politics

PCS officers work on Saturday following order from state govt

Man held for hurling 'petrol bomb'

Bought by spending huge amount, many e-rickshaws gather dust

Bought by spending huge amount, many e-rickshaws gather dust

Kite string injures 2 residents, bird

Five-yr-old boy seriously hurt in Samrala

Man extorts money in cops' name, held

ROB approaches: Survey begins to prepare fresh drawings

Railway police made 640 arrests last year: ADGP

Railway police made 640 arrests last year: ADGP

17,115 challans issued for traffic violations in 2022

Department will work on ensuring gender ratio parity: Minister

Nabha civic body to crack down on illegal structures

Traffic police sensitise students to traffic rules