Police, pvt firm map 784 accident-prone sites

Chandigarh, January 1

The police, in a collaboration with MapMyIndia, have mapped all 784 accident blackspots across the state on their navigation system Mappls App, said DGP Gaurav Yadav here on Monday. Blackspot is a place where road accidents take place very often.

“The commuters using Mappls App will now receive voice alerts in Punjabi, alerting them about the blackspot ahead, making Punjab the first state to map accident-prone sites as part of road safety,” he said.

MapMyIndia’s Mappls app will alert the commuters by giving a voice message “Blackspot 100 metre di doori te hai (Black Spot is 100 meters ahead)”, making Punjab the sole state to map accident-prone locations comprehensively.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Traffic Amardeep Singh Rai, while sharing his insights, emphasised that this driving aid is designed to elevate the safe driving experience on state’s roads.

He expressed confidence that the proactive implementation of voice alerts in Punjabi is a crucial step towards creating a more informed and vigilant driving community.

“Punjab takes pride in being the first state in the country to implement such a comprehensive mapping of accident black spots,” he said, while adding that this innovative safety feature has been tailored to offer voice alerts in regional languages based on individual choices.

