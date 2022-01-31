Poll nuggets: Congress leader threatens to contest as Independent from Sunam

Tribune News Service

Sangrur: In a setback to the Congress, Sunam halqa incharge Daaman Bajwa on Sunday threatened to contest as an Independent candidate if the party failed to give her the ticket. The party has fielded Dirba-based Jaswinder Dhiman, nephew of Amargarh MLA Surjit Dhiman, but senior party leaders of area are demanding a review. “My party has forced me to contest as an Independent by giving the ticket to an outsider. I will file papers as an Independent on February 1 if the party fails to review the allotment of the Sunam ticket,” said Daaman.

