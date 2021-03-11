Previous govts did not take steps for prison reforms: Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Bains

Ludhiana, June 5
Conducting a surprise inspection of the Central Jail here on Sunday, Punjab Jails and Mines Minister Harjot Singh Bains said previous governments in the state had taken no steps to reform prisons.
But prisons are now being modernised by the AAP government, he said.
More than 1,000 mobile phones have been confiscated in prisons since the AAP government came to power, the minister said.
"Previous governments did not pay any attention to the basic development of the prisons but now we are recruiting new staff to meet the shortage in the prison department," he said.
The recruitment process of 1,000 jail warders is going on.
