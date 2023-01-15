Protest on, crowd swells at Jagjitpura toll plaza

Parvesh Sharma
Barnala, January 14
Despite repeated warnings to lift the blockade from Jagjitpura toll plaza, protesters have been agitating for the past 140 days to pressurise the authorities to shift the toll plaza. More and more area residents are reaching the protest venue to express solidarity with protesters.
Toll at ‘wrong’ spot
Protesters allege that the plaza is at the wrong spot and are asking to shift it to its actual location. We have sent a memorandum to senior officials. Jaskarn Brar, Naib Tehsildar
Kulwant Singh Bhadaur, general secretary, BKU Dakanuda, said, “We are asking the authorities to shift the toll plaza to its actual location. The toll plaza is one km from Pakhon Kanchiya on Barnala Road, but it should have been set put on Pakhon Kanchiya to Moga Road.”
On Friday, residents celebrated Lohri and announced to mobilise more support for their agitation.
Protesters alleged that wrong location of the toll plaza had led to fleecing of residents of 50 villages.
Gurdev Singh, a resident, said, “We are demanding the shifting of toll plaza. At other sites, protesters have been demanding closure of toll plazas.”
Tapa Naib Tehsildar Jaskarn Brar said they had numerous meetings with agitators, but to no avail. “Protesters allege that the toll plaza is at the wrong spot and are asking to shift it to its actual location. We have sent their memorandum to senior authorities and are trying to convince them to lift their protest,” said Brar.
Bhupinder Singh, a senior citizen, said they were fighting for a cause. “If the authorities believe there is a need for a toll plaza, it should be set up on proper location.”
