Theka Mulazam Sangharsh Morcha's protest on November 21

Sangrur: Contractual employees, under the banner of Theka Mulazam Sangharsh Morcha, have announced that they would protest in front of houses of all MLAs and ministers of Punjab on November 21 as they alleged that the state government had failed to regularise their services. TNS
Newlywed dies by suicide
Muktsar: A newlywed woman, who worked as a government teacher, allegedly died by jumping into the holy pond of a gurdwara on Friday. The deceased, Ishu, originally from Ferozepur, was married at Gandhi Nagar here. Acting on her father Vinod Kumar’s complaint, the police have booked her husband Mohit, father-in-law Gurmel Singh and mother-in-law Virpal Kaur. TNS
Indefinite stir begins
Sangrur: Seven days after a labourer, Gurpreet Singh, died and five others suffered injuries after an under-construction building collapsed at Salemgarh village, their relatives and members of various organisations have started an indefinite protest in front of the office of Lehra MLA Barinder Kumar Goyal. They are demanding financial aid to kin of deceased and a government job. TNS
12 SC certificates cancelled
Chandigarh: The Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Department has cancelled fake Scheduled Caste (SC) certificates of 12 persons of Alampur village. Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said village residents Udham Singh and Balvir Singh had lodged a complaint against 15 persons, who had got fake SC certificates. TNS
Inspector held for graft
Chandigarh: The Vigilance Bureau on Friday arrested an Inspector (Legal Metrology), posted in the Food and Civil Supplies Department, Barnala, while accepting a bribe of Rs 4,380 for issuing fitness certificate to Pankaj Kumar, a licensed repairer.
