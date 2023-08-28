PSPCL suspends three officers for misappropriation of material: Punjab Power Minister

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 28

Punjab Power and Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Monday said that Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has suspended an Additional SE and two SDOs for misappropriation of material.

Harbhajan Singh ETO said taking a serious note of cases of corruption by some officers of PSPCL in the recent past, swift action was taken against one Additional SE Sukhdarshan Pal Singh, and SDOs Gian Singh and Harmandeep Singh, who were accused of misappropriation of PSPCL material, including ACSR conductor and 66 KV cable. He said that the officials were suspended after preliminary enquiry by PSPCL in two separate cases.

The minister added that in these cases involvement of Chief Engineers and Superintending Engineers along with other officials is also being investigated and anyone found guilty shall not be spared. “Corrupt practices by any employee at any level of the Power Department will not be tolerated, and strict action shall be taken against delinquent officials and employees in future also”, he added.

Power Minister said the state government has taken action against more than 400 corrupt persons during the last one and half year, and none including any politician or official was spared in any corruption case.

#Harbhajan Singh ETO #PSPCL