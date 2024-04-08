Punjab and Haryana High Court draws parallel between Draupadi’s ‘chirharan’, woman paraded semi-naked in Tarn Taran village

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 8

Drawing a parallel between the parading of a semi-naked woman in a Tarn Taran village allegedly by her son’s in-laws and historical ‘chirharan of Draupdi at the behest of Kaurays’, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the matter for treating it as a public interest litigation.

A note in this regard by Justice Sanjay Vashisth, based on news-reports carried in these columns and other newspapers, was placed before the Bench of Acting Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Lapita Banerji. Taking up the matter, the Bench today issued notice of motion to the State before directing the removal of the offensive material from the social media. The Bench also took note of the State counsel’s submission that an accused on large, too, had been arrested.

Justice Vashisth asserted he was reminded of the historical event during the “Mahabharata era” and the silence of the Pandavas, including Bhisham Pitamah, ultimately resulting in bloodshed of “thousands of people” in the war.

Justice Vashisth further asserted centuries later an ordinary common man did not expect that the ‘nyay pranali’ or the judicial system even today would be a mute spectator to such incidents happening sinfully and openly under the administration’s nose.

Referring to the news-reports on the incident, Justice Vashisth observed a 55-year-old woman was assaulted and paraded semi-naked in the village allegedly by her son’s in-laws as he married the girl against their wishes.

The reports indicated that the victim in her complaint stated she was alone at home when her son’s in-laws allegedly assaulted her and tore off her clothes before parading her semi-naked in the village. The purportedly shameful act was captured in a mobile by the culprits before making the video viral on different social media platforms. It was also alleged that no heed was paid initially when the victim and her family approached the local police for lodging complaint.

The police swung into action and a formal FIR was registered under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code only after the matter surfaced on the social media. Four persons were arrested, but one was still at large, the reports stated.

Justice Vashisth added: “I am of the considered opinion that cognizance of the incident is required to be taken up suo motu on judicial side, because the High Court cannot be a mute spectator to such like incidents, where the respect and modesty of a lady is outraged openly, and despite taking required steps, the police and other concerned authorities shows or adopts a lackluster attitude and not initiated prompt action.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran