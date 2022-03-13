Punjab and Haryana High Court: Trend of filing bail petition after withdrawal of first must stop

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Trend of filing bail petition after withdrawal of first must stop

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has described as “unfortunate” the tendency among dishonest litigants to file second anticipatory bail petition after withdrawing their initial plea sensing its dismissal by the Bench. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 12

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has described as “unfortunate” the tendency among dishonest litigants to file second anticipatory bail petition after withdrawing their initial plea sensing its dismissal by the Bench. Making it clear that the practice was required to be tightly reined in, the Bench also slapped Rs 50,000 costs on a bail petitioner.

The ruling by Justice Vikas Bahl came in a case where an accused sought permission to withdraw the anticipatory bail petition after seeing that the High Court was not inclined to grant the relief. A statement was also made by his counsel that the petitioner was ready to surrender before the police within 10 days. But the petitioner backtracked from the undertaking/statement and chose to file the second petition under Section 438 of the CrPC.

Dubbing it as “complete abuse of the process of the court”, Justice Bahl asserted: “This court would also like to take a note of the unfortunate trend being adopted by unscrupulous litigants in which, as in the present case, the petition for anticipatory bail is argued. When the court is about to dismiss the petition, the counsel for the petitioner, in order to avoid a detailed adverse order, seeks to withdraw the petition and after some days, without any justification, files a second anticipatory bail petition.”

Justice Bahl observed the trend not only wasted the court time, but was also an abuse of the process of the court and was required to be curtailed with a heavy hand.

Justice Bahl asserted the court was also of the opinion that the filing of the second anticipatory bail petition by a different counsel was non-maintainable and also misconceived. As such, it deserved to be dismissed with costs.

Justice Bahl added there was a stark difference between the filing of subsequent/successive anticipatory bail applications and subsequent/successive regular bail applications or pleas for suspension of sentence. Subsequent regular bail plea filed after the withdrawal of first would normally be considered in case of regular bail applications where a person was already in custody. This was because the factum of “further custody” would normally be a “changed circumstance”.

It was always open for an accused in custody to show that his further incarceration for some months/years was a changed circumstance, entitling him to regular bail. Similar would be the position in the case of suspension of sentence. But anticipatory bail could not be treated to be on the same pedestal.

Slaps costs of Rs 50K on petitioner

Making it clear that the practice was required to be tightly reined in, the Bench also slapped Rs50,000 costs on a bail petitioner. The ruling by Justice Vikas Bahl came in a case where an accused sought permission to withdraw the anticipatory bail petition after seeing that the High Court was not inclined to grant the relief.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including PCC Chief Navjot Sidhu's wife, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

2
Punjab

A Venu Prasad appointed Principal Secretary to Punjab CM

3
Punjab

After Randhawa targets Sunil Jakhar over Punjab poll debacle, ex-Cong chief posts tongue-in-cheek reply

4
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann meets Punjab governor, stakes claim to form govt

5
Amritsar

Removing Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu won't be easy for Congress now

6
Trending

Pics: Reena Dwivedi, UP poll officer, who went viral in yellow sari, makes another stunning appearance on result day

7
Nation

Army's Northern Command chief's 'night out' in Srinagar's Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos

8
Punjab

CM-designate Bhagwant Mann directs DGP to probe killing of cows near Cholang in Hoshiarpur

9
Entertainment

Sunny Leone's work permit for Bengali film 'Soldiers' revoked by Bangladesh government

10
Himachal

After big win in Punjab, AAP plans to make inroads into Himachal to further its national presence

Don't Miss

View All
Kamala’s loud laugh over Ukrainian refugees’ question draws flak, netizens ask her to stop laughing during inappropriate moments
Trending

Kamala’s loud laugh over Ukrainian refugees’ question draws flak, netizens ask her to stop laughing during inappropriate moments

Shah Rukh Khan once said Atif Aslam was too busy to sing for his film; the singer responds
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan once said Atif Aslam was too busy to sing for his film; the Pakistani singer responds

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including Sidhu, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including PCC Chief Navjot Sidhu's wife, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

Army's Northern Command chief visits Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos
Nation

Army's Northern Command chief's 'night out' in Srinagar's Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record
Sports

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record

‘I weigh everything I eat’
Entertainment

Know Dream Girl Hema Malini’s secret to her ever youthful look

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out
Punjab Election

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out in Punjab assembly poll

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study
Nation

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study

Top Stories

US moves 12,000 more troops to Russia’s borders, but won’t join war

US moves 12,000 more troops to Russia's borders, but won't join war

Will defend every inch of NATO territory — President Biden

India at UN: Address issue of bio-weapons

India at UN: Address issue of bio-weapons

LAC: India, China agree to carry forward talks

LAC: India, China agree to carry forward talks

disengagement of troops at Hot Springs discussed

Saudi Arabia puts 81 to death, its largest mass execution

Saudi Arabia puts 81 to death, its largest mass execution

122 Punjab politicians lose security cover

122 Punjab politicians lose security cover

Re-elected Cong MLAs, Sidhu’s wife on list

Cities

View All

All set for AAP’s roadshow in city

All set for AAP's roadshow in Amritsar

Over 6,000 cases settled in a day

Parents protest fee hike, sit on dharna at Rayya school

Tourists from Bangladesh robbed

Patronised encroachments pose a challenge

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

Dadu Majra to get rid of waste pile in 4 yrs

Dadu Majra to get rid of waste pile in 4 yrs

Admn pays Rs1.7 cr for EWS students above entry class

Chandigarh to get six new PCS officers soon

MC notice to PU for attaching property

Two gunshots fired near microbrewery in Mohali

Fire in Delhi shanties, seven charred to death

Fire in Delhi shanties, seven charred to death

EPF interest rate cut, at 4-decade low

UGC plans lateral entry in teaching

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi's Gokulpuri

Postponing polls weakens democratic system, let MCD elections take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

After Assembly poll, AAP to set eyes on MC election?

After Assembly poll, AAP to set eyes on Jalandhar MC election?

Kartarpur: I have already served this area for 8 years as cop, says Balkar Singh

Despite AAP tsunami, its Bholath candidate loses security deposit

Victory, defeat are two sides of coin, says Cong’s Sunder Sham Arora

Had just 18 days for my solo campaign: Nawanshahr candidate Angad Saini

Rajindra Hospital order irks docs’ association

Rajindra Hospital order irks docs' association

4,069 cases settled at Lok Adalat

Alumni reminisce their days at Bikram College

Delay in diagnostic tests at Patiala hospital hits services