Punjab Cabinet decides to recruit 1,700 retired kanungos and patwaris

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 18

The Punjab Cabinet has on Wednesday decided to recruit 1,700 retired kanungos and patwaris to fill in the vacancies in the Revenue Department.

The Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has decided to increase the compensation given to families of martyrs from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

The Cabinet approved the decision taken by the CM to give Rs 1,500 per acre as financial assistance to those opting for direct seeding of rice. The money will be transferred to the accounts of the farmers using DBT.