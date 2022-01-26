Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi recalls sacrifices of freedom fighters during Independence movement

PTI

Jalandhar, January 26

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday recalled the sacrifices made by freedom fighters during the Independence movement, saying they envisioned the country free from the maladies of illiteracy, unemployment and inequality.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi salutes during the 73rd Republic Day Parade, in Jalandhar on January 26, 2022. PTI

Channi unfurled the tricolour on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium here.

Addressing the gathering, Channi invoked names of several iconic revolutionaries such as Baba Maharaj Singh, Baba Ram Singh, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, Lala Lajpat Rai, Udham Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha, Madan Lal Dhingra and Diwan Singh Kalepani among others.

“These freedom fighters envisioned an India free from the maladies of illiteracy, unemployment, social, economic and legal inequality. I bow my head in reverence to these great stalwarts imbued with patriotism from the sacred land of Jalandhar,” Channi said.

The people of Punjab made the maximum sacrifices in the fight to throw off the foreign yoke, he said.

Calling Doaba the heartland of martyrs, Channi said this region was the epicentre of the 'Ghadar and Babbar' movements against British imperialism, according to an official release.

He also pointed out the service rendered by Punjabis, especially the resilient farmers, for the overall development of the country in the aftermath of Independence. He said the state contributed more than 60 per cent towards the national food bowl in making the country self-reliant in food production.

Recalling the contribution made by Bhim Rao Ambedkar in drafting the Constitution, Channi said, “It was a humongous task to frame the Constitution for a country as diverse as ours, but Baba Saheb made strenuous efforts and accomplished the gigantic work with aplomb.” Earlier, the chief minister inspected the parade and took salute from the march past comprising contingents from the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), commissionerate police (men and women) and Home Guard wing of the commissionerate police.

