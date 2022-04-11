Punjab CLP leader Partap Bajwa, PPCC chief Raja Warring meet Rahul Gandhi

New Dehli, April 11
Newly appointed Punjab Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Partap Bajwa, along with Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring met Rahul Gandhi here on Monday.
Working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu and deputy CLP leader Raj Kumar Chabbewal were also in attendance.
