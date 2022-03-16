Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann assumes office

Chandigarh, March 16
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday assumed the charge of his office at the Punjab Civil Secretariat here.
Mann was sworn in as the Punjab chief minister earlier in the day.
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mann in a swearing-in ceremony at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.
Mann received rousing welcome by employees standing around and in balconies. He also waived at them.
The CM took guard of honour from the 82nd Battalion of the Punjab Police at the Civil Secretariat, according to an official release here.
Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari and Director General of Police V K Bhawra, along with senior IAS officers, welcomed Mann by presenting him bouquets.
After taking the charge of his office, Mann in a short but clear message to the officers and employees said people of the state have given a historic mandate and his government will work for pro-people policies.
Mann also assured that the officers and employees will work in tandem for the betterment of the lives of people, the release said.
