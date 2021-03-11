Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann leads cycle rally against drugs in Sangrur

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, May 22

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, along with Finance Minister Harpal Cheema and senior officials, led thousands of cyclists during a massive rally against drugs in his hometown Sangrur on Sunday.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during rally in his hometown Sangrur on Saturday. Tribune photo

“We will organise more such rallies to spread awareness against drugs. Like past, today again Sangrur has shown a new courage against drugs as it’s the land of revolutionaries. The aim of the rally is to create awareness against drug menace and wean away youth, who fall prey to drugs unknowingly, from it. Apart from providing best treatment to addicts, we will also provide them jobs,” said CM Mann.

Expressing concern over the depleting water table and drugs, the CM held the wrong policies of previous governments responsible for exploitation of natural resources, including air and water.

“We are making efforts to conserve groundwater. In the coming days, we will also intensify our campaign to motivate farmers for crop diversification and reduce land under paddy in the state,” said Mann.

Sangrur SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu, Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal and other senior officials also peddled along participants. Cheema said his government had been working hard to not only make Punjab physically healthy, but also to improve the financial health of state.

“Previous governments neither took required steps to prevent drugs nor looked after new avenues to increase the income of Punjab. The failures of previous governments not only made the youth unemployed and addicts, but these also caused sharp fall in our income. We are working hard to make Punjab drug free and Revenue-surplus state” said FM Cheema.

MLA Sangrur Narinder Kaur Bharaj, IG, Patiala Range, Mukhwinder Singh Chhina, Arjuna awardee Palwinder Singh Cheema and Rajpal Singh, Commonwealth games medalist SP Harwant Kaur, Padam Shree Sunita Rani also attended the event.

#bhagwant mann #harpal cheema #Sangrur