Punjab CM: Indigenous technology needed to curb smuggling

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 23

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday underscored the need for developing indigenous anti-drone technology to check the supply of drugs and weapons from across the border.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a drone hub here, Mann said Punjab, being a border state, must be equipped with ultra-modern technology. He said the technology would help curb the supply of drugs and weapons from across the border through drones.

He said technology had transformed world into a global village, adding new innovations must be made for the well-being of humanity.

He said unemployment was root cause of social maladies and promised the local youth working abroad of providing them with better jobs in the state so that they could return to their motherland. —