Punjab Congress Legislature Party meeting today

Chandigarh, March 9

The Punjab Congress leadership today decided to hold the first legislature party meeting at 5 pm tomorrow. The decision was taken at a meeting of Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu with All-India Congress Committee leader Ajay Maken and Punjab Affairs in charge Harish Choudhary held at Chandigarh.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who was said to be present at his official residence, did not attend the meeting, but met some ministers and MLAs.

After the meeting, the PCC president tweeted: “It has been decided that the first Congress legislature party meeting will be held on March 10 at the PCC office at 5 pm. All newly elected @INCPunjab MLAs are requested to kindly attend.”

Sources said the move was aimed at giving out a message that the party was heading towards repeating its earlier performance besides ensuring that all wining MLAs were present at one place in case the party fell short of the 59-seat mark.

“If the party fell short of the magic number, it will take its newly elected legislators to Jaipur to ward off horse-trading. Simultaneously, the party would engage with Independent MLAs to seek their support,” said a senior leader privy to the discussion held throughout the day.

AICC leader Maken Maken, who has been appointed observer for the state, landed in Chandigarh today to review the situation.