Punjab cop honored for promoting India-UK ties

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 31

Gurjot Singh Kaler, working as a senior police officer with the Punjab Police in the current role of AIG- Excise And Taxation, has been awarded with ‘India UK Outstanding Achievers Award’ in London, celebrating India@75 in the UK Parliament on 25th January, 2023.

He has studied M.Sc International Development and Security in the UK at the University of Bristol and done courses in organisational leadership and emotional intelligence from the University of Oxford, UK.

Kaler has also worked with Avon and Somerset police as well as UK college of policing. He has also worked with Singapore Police Force and Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Kaler is a 2012 batch police officer and has also authored a book called, "New India- The Reality Reloaded".

This award has been given to him at the UK Parliament for outstanding contributions to society and forging good relations between India and UK.

Kaler was also bestowed with the Chief Minister's Medal for outstanding devotion to duty on the eve of Republic Day 2023 at Bhatinda in Punjab.