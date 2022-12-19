 Punjab govt opens first sales centre for sand, gravel in Mohali : The Tribune India

Punjab govt opens first sales centre for sand, gravel in Mohali

To impose a fine of Rs 2 lakh if anyone found carrying construction material which was extracted illegally

Punjab govt opens first sales centre for sand, gravel in Mohali

Punjab Mines and Geology Minister Harjot Singh Bains inaugurated the first government sale centre for sand and gravel in Mohali on Monday. Photo Cregit: Twitter/ @PunjabGovtIndia



PTI

Chandigarh, December 19

The Punjab government on Monday opened its first sales centre in Mohali for selling sand and gravel to people at government rates with mines and geology minister Harjot Singh Bains saying that it is the AAP government's commitment to make construction material available at affordable rates.

Bains, in another decision, said his department will impose a fine of Rs 2 lakh if anyone found carrying construction material which was extracted illegally.

Addressing the media on this occasion, Bains pointed out that middlemen who are into storage of building material and some transporters were creating scarcity of the construction material and selling it at Rs 60 to 80 per cubic feet.

"We have found a solution to it,” said the minister while referring to the opening of the government-owned sales centre. "We have 2 lakh metric tonne of supply at this centre and people can purchase at the government rates.

One can buy the construction material at Rs 28 per cubic feet, he said.

However, he pointed out that as the supply of mining material increases in future, the rate of sand and gravel will be supplied in the range of Rs 15-16 per cubic feet. He said with the opening of this centre, the loot of people at the rate of Rs 70 to 80 per cubic feet will not take place.

"It is our endeavour that such centres will be opened in each district in the state in coming days,” said the minister. Development authorities in the state have been asked to provide land for opening of such centres in the state.

The initiative will also help in forcing those who sell sand and gravel at high rates to reduce their prices, the minister said.

The minister, meanwhile, claimed that 90 per cent of illegal mining has been stopped in Punjab.

He, though, said there may be some stray incidents in the night and in which FIRs have been lodged.

Bains said the department has now decided that a fine of Rs 2 lakh will be imposed if any truck carrying construction material which was extracted illegally.

If the fine is not deposited within two weeks, then the impounded vehicle will be auctioned to recover the fine, he said.

He also slammed the previous government over the issue of illegal sand mining, claiming that lakhs of metric tonne of sand was being sold in an illegal manner.

Bains said, “The Punjab and Haryana High court banned mining operations in the state on November 10.” But the minister did not clarify the reason behind the high court's order.

However, the state government after arranging sand and gravel from outside of the state has been daily supplying 90,000 MT of construction material in Punjab, Bains added.

The AAP government earlier had come under fire from the Opposition over the high rates of the construction material in the state.

The Punjab government in August amended the 2021 sand and gravel mining policy to fix the rates of sand at Rs 9 per cubic feet and also the maximum retail price of gravel at Rs 20 per cubic feet, excluding transportation charges.

The illegal sand mining was among key issues in the 2022 state assembly polls and the Aam Aadmi Party targeted the previous government over the issue during the poll campaign.  

#Harjot Singh Bains #Mohali

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Amid furore over Deepika Padukone’s saffron bikini in Besharam Rang, Smriti Irani’s old video in similar dress raises eyebrows

2
Punjab

I-T search at Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali as dept probes money link of gangsters with singers

3
Nation

'India should not forget…': Pak minister Shazia Marri uses nuclear threat, backtracks

4
Sports

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win their third World Cup title

5
Punjab

As many as 15 vehicles collide due to dense fog on Delhi-Amritsar GT road in Fatehgarh Sahib; several injured

6
Patiala

Vigilance Bureau raids properties owned by Amarinder’s ex-adviser BIS Chahal

7
Nation

Dense fog to envelop northwest India over next 5 days: IMD

8
Nation

India-made missile destroyer INS Mormugao commissioned

9
Diaspora

Indian-American entrepreneur Tanya Bathija dies as cottage catches fire

10
Sports INCREDIBLE FINAL

Messi wins FIFA World Cup

Don't Miss

View All
Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is a pure treat; video goes viral
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Top News

India’s expectation from Pakistanis never very high: Jaishankar on Pak FM’s personal attack against Modi

India’s expectation from Pakistanis never very high: Jaishankar on Pak FM’s personal attack against Modi

On Friday, MEA described Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's remarks as...

Army will not let China change status quo along LAC ‘unilaterally’: S Jaishankar

Army will not let China change status quo along LAC ‘unilaterally’: S Jaishankar

Rejects Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the gove...

Vigilance Bureau raids properties owned by Amarinder’s ex-adviser BIS Chahal

Vigilance Bureau raids properties owned by Amarinder’s ex-adviser BIS Chahal

The VB has started a formal inquiry against Chahal in a disp...

NIA raids Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali

I-T search at Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali as dept probes money link of gangsters with singers

Sources say questioning is regarding the interference of gan...

Your ‘bazaar is of nafrat’, but my shop is of love: Rahul Gandhi to BJP leaders criticising him

Your ‘bazaar is of nafrat’, but my shop is of love: Rahul Gandhi to BJP leaders criticising him

Also urged BJP leaders to “open up shops to spread love in t...


Cities

View All

Armed men snatch Rs 18 lakh from cash van outside PNB branch in Amritsar

Armed men snatch Rs 18 lakh from cash van outside PNB branch in Amritsar

3 smuggle tramadol tablets, nabbed in Amritsar

Year on, identity of man killed over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Templeunknown

Fraud worth crores detected at hospital in Tarn Taran

Attacked by husband, woman succumbs to injuries at Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Snatchers on prowl: At 137, Chandigarh sees highest number of cases in 4 years

Snatchers on prowl: At 137, Chandigarh sees highest number of cases in 4 years

Chandigarh: Redevelopment tender awarded, world-class railway station in offing

7 years on, work set to start on 2nd PGI multi-level parking in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Sector 2 residents to move High Court over road through green belt

Space constraint mars mother & child centre at GMSH-16 in Chandigarh

Mukherjee Nagar’s tea seller posing as IPS officer dupes over 50 people, held

Tea seller posing as IPS officer dupes over 50 people, held

Traffic likely to be affected in parts of Delhi because of farmer body's protest

AIIMS-Delhi server attack case: Move to seek Interpol help on IP addresses of emails from China

Heroin worth Rs 1.5 cr seized, six nabbed

Delhi BJP headed for revamp

Latifpura residents reject govt’s rehab offer

Jalandhar: Latifpura residents reject govt's rehab offer

Sheds set up at site to shelter the voiceless

5,000 km & counting, cycle of world peace reaches city

Open House: Do you agree with the state government’s claim of keeping strict check on corruption?

Five years on, no end to issues facing Jalandhar residents, projects hang fire

‘Illegal’ buildings proliferate, MC in slumber

'Illegal' buildings proliferate, MC in slumber

DGP announces reward for cops

Talwar takes over as DCC chief

No stopping city players from making big at global level; better infra is all they need

Open House: What should be done to curb rising pollution levels and make air cleaner in the city?

Vigilance Bureau raids properties owned by Amarinder’s ex-adviser BIS Chahal

Vigilance Bureau raids properties owned by Amarinder’s ex-adviser BIS Chahal

Residents fume over missing public transport system in Patiala

Mid-day meal workers protest in Patiala

700 boxes of illicit liquor seized in Patiala, 2 held

Three run over by train in Rajpura