 Punjab govt to construct 5,000 EWS flats in Mohali; 25,000 to come up across state : The Tribune India

Punjab govt to construct 5,000 EWS flats in Mohali; 25,000 to come up across state

GMADA has allocated four dedicated sites to Mohali MC for developing market space, which will exclusively cater to street vendors

Punjab govt to construct 5,000 EWS flats in Mohali; 25,000 to come up across state

Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora during the Republic Day function in Mohali on Thursday. Photo Credit: Twitter/@AroraAmanSunam



Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service 

Mohali, January 26

Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora on Thursday unfurled the national flag at Shaheed Major Harminder Pal Singh Government College, Phase-6, Mohali to mark the celebrations of 74th Republic Day. 

Speaking on the occasion, Arora announced that Punjab Government has proposed to construct 25000 EWS flats across the state and the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) will construct 5000 flats for economically weaker sections (EWS) in the city under first phase of the scheme. These EWS housing scheme flats, to be constructed on 75 acres of land, will be launched soon. 

Highlighting the achievements of the state government, the Cabinet Minister said around 26,000 government jobs have been provided to youth and services of 9,000 employees have been regularised in just 10 months after coming to power. 

“As many as 400 more Aam Aadmi Clinics will be launched tomorrow, taking the total count of these clinics to 500. 300 units of electricity per month is being provided free and over 90 per cent families have been receiving zero bills in the state. The state government has launched the 'School of Eminence' project to ensure quality education to children. Under the project, 117 schools will come up across the state,” he said.   

Arora said the Housing and Urban Development department has exempted 5773 villages from getting NOC prior to registration of revenue land in rural areas, delegating powers of regulatory approvals to special urban development authority level. Apart from this, regularisation of plots and buildings, change of ownership, and procuring NOCs, etc., are now just a click away, that too in a mandated timeline, besides, introducing a facility for online submission and processing of applications on the regularisation portal for obtaining NOC in 15 working days.

Powers for approval of building plans and grant of completion certificate of standalone industries including compounding of standalone industries, outside MC Limit, have been delegated to the Director of Factories so that the industrialists need not to apply at two separate departments for getting the building plans of their factories approved.

Special attention is being given for beautification, widening of roads and new roundabouts for Mohali, the model city of Punjab. Apart from this, GMADA has allocated four dedicated sites to the Municipal Corporation, Mohali, for developing market space, which will exclusively cater to street vendors of the city. 

Various departments which include Health, Police, Agriculture, Forest, Punjab Pollution Control Board and PSPCL presented their different schemes and achievements through attractive tableaus at the function.

Cultural programme was the major attraction in which students of various schools presented cultural items. Freedom fighters Gurdeep Singh and Sawarn Singh of Jhajjon village were honoured by the cabinet minister during the function. Freedom Fighter Kehar Singh of Basman village was honoured by the district administration at his residence. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence

2
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on January 28

3
Himachal

Snowfall eludes Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur & Kinnaur districts again

4
Punjab

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

5
Chandigarh

Republic Day: Chandigarh to honour 41

6
J & K

Access to 26 LAC patrol points cut by China: Report

7
Nation

India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage

8
Punjab

Moga youth dupes NRI girl on pretext of marriage

9
Diaspora

Padma awards for 2 Indian mathematicians from US, Canada

10
Entertainment

Justin Bieber sells music catalogue worth $200 mn in a record deal for an artist under 70

Don't Miss

View All
Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan’s name is breaking the Internet: ‘Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?’
Entertainment

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan's name is breaking the Internet: 'Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?'

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa

Bangladesh man with fake passport caught at Coimbatore airport after he fails to sing national anthem
Trending

Bangladesh man with fake passport caught at Coimbatore airport after he fails to sing national anthem

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand
Punjab

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar’s record
Sports

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar Azam's record

Rahul Gandhi’s look-alike becomes attraction of Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K
J & K

Rahul Gandhi’s look-alike becomes attraction of Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Top News

Health Minister Mandaviya launches Bharat Biotech’s nasal Covid vaccine

Mandaviya unveils world’s first intranasal Covid vaccine ‘iNCOVACC’

The nasal vaccine—BBV154 -- had received DCGI approval in No...

President Murmu to lead nation in celebrating 74th R-Day; 6 Agniveers to also take part in parade

India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the chief guest at...

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on Jan 28

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on January 28

Announcement was made by Adviser to the UT Administrator Dha...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann unfurls national flag in Bathinda on Republic Day; slams Centre for excluding state’s tableau from Delhi parade

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann unfurls national flag in Bhatinda on Republic Day; slams Centre for excluding state’s tableau from Delhi parade

It reflects the ‘myopic’ mindset of those in power at the Ce...

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be

In the last year, more than 70,000 people globally have been...


Cities

View All

Aam Aadmi Clinics: Will mere change of name improve health services?

Aam Aadmi Clinics: Will mere change of name improve health services?

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Bikram Singh Majithia shuns claims on Aam Aadmi clinics

Regional Passport Office, Amritsar, refutes MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla’s allegations

SGPC budget panel meets, discusses parameters

Will make Punjab drug-free: Gajendra Shekhawat

Will make Punjab drug-free: BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat

January 27 declared holiday in Mohali schools that participated Republic Day celebrations

January 27 declared holiday in Mohali schools which participated Republic Day celebrations

Protest march taken out in Mohali seeking release of ‘Bandi Singhs’

Pro-Khalistan slogans come up at Beant Singh Memorial in Sector 42 on Republic Day

57 parking lots go free across Chandigarh as agency's contract ends

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on January 28

Amid tussle, Delhi LG invites CM Arvind Kejriwal, his ministers and 10 AAP MLAs for meeting

Amid tussle, Delhi LG invites CM Arvind Kejriwal, his ministers and 10 AAP MLAs for meeting

Delhi mayor election: AAP’s Shelly Oberoi moves Supreme Court, demands polls in time-bound manner

AAP’s Raghav Chadha, actress Parineeti Chopra named ‘Outstanding Achievers’ in UK

Delhi: Upset over delay, passenger falsely tweets flight hijacked; arrested

Gurugram: Thrashed by four men over Rs 3,000, Dalit man dies in hospital

Col Sarfraz to receive VSM

Col Sarfraz Singh to receive Vishisht Seva Medal

Jalandhar: Latifpura oustees to show black flags at R-Day function venue

Republic Day function: Governor Purohit to unfurl Tricolour in Jalandhar

Nawanshahr to get 10 more mohalla clinics tomorrow

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Waterlogging adds to woes of commuters after rain

Waterlogging adds to woes of commuters after rain

20-year-old drug addict arrested for raping minor girl

16 to be awarded at dist-level R-Day function today

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Notice to Centre over ‘freezing’ of Ludhiana liquor vends

Suspense over Navjot Sidhu’s release today continues; supporters upbeat, govt, jail authorities mum

Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence

Patiala MC fails to curb manufacture, stocking of single-use plastic

Patiala MC launches help desk for instant resolution of issues

Citizens shouldn’t neglect their right to vote, says DC

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way