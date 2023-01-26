Punjab govt to construct 5,000 EWS flats in Mohali; 25,000 to come up across state

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 26

Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora on Thursday unfurled the national flag at Shaheed Major Harminder Pal Singh Government College, Phase-6, Mohali to mark the celebrations of 74th Republic Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Arora announced that Punjab Government has proposed to construct 25000 EWS flats across the state and the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) will construct 5000 flats for economically weaker sections (EWS) in the city under first phase of the scheme. These EWS housing scheme flats, to be constructed on 75 acres of land, will be launched soon.

Highlighting the achievements of the state government, the Cabinet Minister said around 26,000 government jobs have been provided to youth and services of 9,000 employees have been regularised in just 10 months after coming to power.

“As many as 400 more Aam Aadmi Clinics will be launched tomorrow, taking the total count of these clinics to 500. 300 units of electricity per month is being provided free and over 90 per cent families have been receiving zero bills in the state. The state government has launched the 'School of Eminence' project to ensure quality education to children. Under the project, 117 schools will come up across the state,” he said.

Arora said the Housing and Urban Development department has exempted 5773 villages from getting NOC prior to registration of revenue land in rural areas, delegating powers of regulatory approvals to special urban development authority level. Apart from this, regularisation of plots and buildings, change of ownership, and procuring NOCs, etc., are now just a click away, that too in a mandated timeline, besides, introducing a facility for online submission and processing of applications on the regularisation portal for obtaining NOC in 15 working days.

Powers for approval of building plans and grant of completion certificate of standalone industries including compounding of standalone industries, outside MC Limit, have been delegated to the Director of Factories so that the industrialists need not to apply at two separate departments for getting the building plans of their factories approved.

Special attention is being given for beautification, widening of roads and new roundabouts for Mohali, the model city of Punjab. Apart from this, GMADA has allocated four dedicated sites to the Municipal Corporation, Mohali, for developing market space, which will exclusively cater to street vendors of the city.

Various departments which include Health, Police, Agriculture, Forest, Punjab Pollution Control Board and PSPCL presented their different schemes and achievements through attractive tableaus at the function.

Cultural programme was the major attraction in which students of various schools presented cultural items. Freedom fighters Gurdeep Singh and Sawarn Singh of Jhajjon village were honoured by the cabinet minister during the function. Freedom Fighter Kehar Singh of Basman village was honoured by the district administration at his residence.