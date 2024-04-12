 Punjab Police arrest Khalistan Zindabad Force operative from Delhi : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Punjab Police arrest Khalistan Zindabad Force operative from Delhi

Punjab Police arrest Khalistan Zindabad Force operative from Delhi

KZF operative Prabhpreet Singh was detained at IGI Airport in Delhi on Wednesday

Punjab Police arrest Khalistan Zindabad Force operative from Delhi

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Chandigarh, April 12

The Punjab Police on Friday claimed to have arrested an operative of the banned terrorist outfit Khalistan Zindabad Force from the National Capital, who was allegedly running a terrorist recruitment and funding module from Germany.

Prabhpreet Singh was arrested by Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar.

“In a major breakthrough SSOC, #Amritsar arrests Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) operative Prabhpreet Singh Germany from #Delhi International Airport. He was running terrorist recruitment, funding and aiding module from #Germany,” Punjab’s Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav posted on X.

He said the Punjab Police is working to unearth the KZF network.

According to an official statement, in 2020, secret information was received at SSOC, Amritsar that KZF terrorist Jagdish Singh Bhura is planning to hit some high-profile targets in Punjab and to accomplish this task, he has provided weapons and financial support to his India-based associates.

Punjab Police busted the module by arresting four operatives of the organisation and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, said the statement.

In this regard, a case dated December 19, 2020, was registered under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Arms Act at the Police Station State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar.

DGP Yadav, according to the official statement, said during investigations, the arrested accused had disclosed that they were working on the directions of wanted terrorist Bhura and his close aide Prabhpreet Singh.

The arrested persons had also revealed that they were planning to hit high-profile targets, he added.

He said since Prabhpreet Singh was living in Germany, Punjab Police, after nominating him in this case, got a Look Out Circular issued against him through the Bureau of Immigration, New Delhi, to ensure his arrest.

“On Wednesday, immigration authorities at the IGI Airport in Delhi informed us about the detention of Prabhpreet Singh. Subsequently, a team of SSOC Amritsar rushed to Delhi and arrested the accused,” said the DGP.

Sharing more details, Additional IG, SSOC, Amritsar Sukhminder Singh Mann on Friday said preliminary investigations have revealed that Prabhpreet Singh went to Poland on a valid visa in 2017, and crossed over to Germany by road in 2020.

“To attain permanent residence in Germany, he applied for political asylum,” he added.

“While living in Germany, the accused came in touch with Belgium-based KZF terrorist Jagdish Singh Bhura and got involved in anti-national activities,” Mann said, adding that the accused arranged funding and weapons to his Indian associates to carry out targeted killings and other disruptive activities.

He said further investigations are being conducted to unearth the whole network of Prabhpreet Singh and the module he is working for.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Germany #Punjab Police


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

2
Himachal

‘This isn’t your ancestors’ estate, can’t threaten me’: Kangana Ranaut hits out at Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya

3
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

4
Punjab

DNA test of those who join BJP should be conducted: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal

5
Punjab

Sikander Maluka dropped as SAD in-charge of Punjab’s Maur after son Gurpreet, daughter-in-law Parampal Sidhu join BJP

6
Delhi Explainer

Where are Swati Maliwal, Raghav Chadha: The curious case of AAP’s ‘missing’ MPs amid Kejriwal’s arrest

7
Bathinda

3 of family among 4 die as their car hits roadside tree on Punjab’s Bathinda road

8
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Hope for a change of heart

9
India

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau rakes up Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing at hearing on poll interference

10
Health

No, beetroot isn't vegetable Viagra, here's what else it can do

Don't Miss

View All
Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp
Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

Top News

India advises citizens against travel to Israel and Iran amid rising tensions between the two countries

India advises citizens against travel to Israel and Iran amid rising tensions between the two countries

Tensions escalating following a strike on Iranian consulate ...

After decades, polls taking place in J&K without fear of terrorism, cross-border firing: PM Modi

After decades, polls taking place in J-K without fear of terrorism, cross-border firing: PM Modi

Prime Minister was addressing a poll rally in Udhampur

Breakthrough in Bengaluru blast case: NIA arrests 2 key suspects, including mastermind, from Kolkata

Breakthrough in Bengaluru blast case: NIA arrests 2 key suspects, including mastermind, from Kolkata

Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa were ...

Haryana cracks down on school buses flouting norms; committee to probe Mahendragarh bus crash

Haryana cracks down on school buses flouting norms; committee to probe Mahendragarh bus crash

All departments concerned, including the traffic police, car...

Excise policy 'scam': Delhi court sends BRS leader K Kavitha to CBI custody till April 15

Excise policy 'scam': Delhi court sends BRS leader K Kavitha to CBI custody till April 15

Kavitha was arrested by CBI in Tihar jail, where she was lod...


Cities

View All

700 gm gold, over 25K UK pounds seized at Amritsar airport

700 gm gold, over 25K UK pounds seized at Amritsar airport

Delhi-bound plane makes emergency landing at Amritsar airport

Eid celebrated with religious fervour at Jama Masjid

SGPC to provide Khalsa flags to worshippers on Baisakhi

2 arrested with illegal weapons

Sikander Maluka dropped as incharge of Punjab’s Maur, faces brunt of son, daughter-in-law Parampal Sidhu joining BJP

Sikander Maluka dropped as SAD in-charge of Punjab’s Maur after son Gurpreet, daughter-in-law Parampal Sidhu join BJP

3 of family among 4 die as their car hits roadside tree on Punjab’s Bathinda road

Bathinda schoolboy crashes speeding car into tree, killed

Bathinda: Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu Parampal Kaur joins BJP, may take on Harsimrat Badal on home turf

High Court raps authorities for delay in addressing Mohali blockade

High Court raps authorities for delay in addressing Mohali blockade

Tribune chowk flyover debate: Find alternatives to preserve Chandigarh’s aesthetics, say experts

Chandigarh BJP to kick off ‘Humara Sanjay Tandon’ drive

Chandigarh: Two held with stolen cameras worth Rs 45L

Panchkula DC shifted

Delhi court seeks ED, CBI reply on Manish Sisosdia’s interim bail plea

Delhi court seeks ED, CBI reply on Manish Sisosdia’s interim bail plea

Where are Swati Maliwal, Raghav Chadha: The curious case of AAP’s ‘missing’ MPs amid Kejriwal’s arrest

BJP can put Kejriwal behind bars, cannot imprison his ideas: Bhagwant Mann

Conspiracy being hatched to impose President's Rule in Delhi: AAP leader Atishi

Not fearing ED: Anand on quitting AAP

136 plaints received on C-vigil app

Jalandhar: 136 plaints received on C-vigil app

Jalandhar CPI (M) candidate kicks off poll campaign

Man held for tampering with ATM in Jalandhar

Tackling fire incidents in narrow lanes in Jalandhar remains challenge for dept

100 cusecs water needed to rejuvenate Kala Sanghian

Severed body parts of man found in suitcase near railway tracks

Severed body parts of man found in suitcase near Ludhiana railway tracks

Ludhiana: Highest attendance, questions mark MP Sanjeev Arora’s 2 years in RS

Pothole-ridden Beri Road still neglected, people suffer

12 mobiles, tobacco sachets seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Ludhiana: Crop arrivals to pick up pace after April 18, says Officer

Only 3 guards for 3K students at Nabha college

‘Gangrape’ of the Dalit student: Only 3 guards for 3K students at Government Ripudaman College, Nabha

Farmer stage protest outside silo in Nabha

981 MT wheat arrives in 11 Patiala grain markets

Punjabi University , Jaipur Forensic Science Laboratory sign MoU

Man who snatched Patiala woman’s gold earrings in police net