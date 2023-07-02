Punjab Police ASI held for accepting bribe

PTI

Chandigarh, July 2

An assistant sub-inspector of the Punjab Police was held in Ferozepur for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, officials said.

According to a statement issued by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau here, ASI Gurdeep Singh was posted at a police station in Zira.

Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Zira, accused the ASI of demanding Rs 10,000 for helping him and his family members in a case registered against them in August 2021, it said.

The complainant said the ASI allegedly took Rs 5,000 to help his brother get bail in the case in June and was now demanding Rs 10,000 more, the statement said.

He also alleged that the Singh had already taken Rs 60,000 as a bribe from them in the past, it said.

After a preliminary investigation, a vigilance team laid a trap and arrested Singh while accepting the bribe from the complainant, said the statement.

#Ferozepur #Punjab Police #Punjab Vigilance Bureau #Zira Agitation