Punjab Police conduct cordon-and-search operation across state; aimed to instil sense of security

Chandigarh, November 15
Punjab Police on Tuesday carried out a special cordon-and-search operation aimed at checking the movement of anti-social elements and drug smugglers across the state.
Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav led the operation in Ludhiana.
.@DGPPunjabPolice along with senior officers conducted #CASO at mass scale against anti-social elements & drug peddlers to break the supply chains with an objective to create #SafePunjab for our people.— Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) November 15, 2022
Cordon & Search Operations are conducted all over state #PunjabPoliceCASO pic.twitter.com/T4uGnkA63E
Several senior police officers, including the additional director general, inspector general and deputy inspector general were engaged in the operations.
"A state-level cordon-and-search operation is being carried out," Yadav told reporters in Ludhiana.
"It is a special campaign being run against anti-social elements and drug smugglers. Hotspots have been identified in each district," he added.
The idea of the search operation is to make police presence more visible and instil a sense of security among the people, he said.
The DGP said peace and harmony would be maintained in the state.
Asked about the state government's recent move to review arms licences, Yadav said a drive to verify the licences would be started in coordination with deputy commissioners.
"Physical verification of all arms licences issued till now will be done," he said.
Yadav said the state government had banned the display of weapons in public, including on social media, and action would be taken if anyone violated the order.
An extensive checking of gun houses will also be conducted, he added.
"We will check gun houses and their stocks," he said.
Replying to another question, Yadav said action would be taken against anyone making hate speech against any community.
On Sunday, the AAP government in Punjab banned the public display of firearms and songs promoting gun culture and violence.
It also ordered a review of arms licences within the next three months.
The Bhagwant Mann government has been under fire from opposition parties for the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the state.
