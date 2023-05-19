Punjab Police conducts mass raids across state to check on people with criminal record

Chandigarh, May 19

The Punjab Police on Friday carried out mass raids across the state with a 3,000-strong force against anti-social elements with criminal record, a senior officer said.

The raids were carried out on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla said that the day-long operation was conducted in a synchronised manner and all police commissioners and senior superintendents of police were asked to depute at least one police party per police station under Sub-Inspector (SI) rank officers to check the whereabouts of these persons.

A total of 450 police parties, involving over 3,000 police personnel, conducted raids at the premises of at least 4,171 people with a criminal record, he said.

The Special DGP in a statement said the purpose to carry out the operation was to know the whereabouts of such persons and knowing whether they had returned to the mainstream.

He said the police also questioned family members of these people, asked about their properties, and checked if they had done any bank transactions with a foreign source.

Police also checked vehicles in their houses and verified their registration numbers using VAHAN mobile app, he added.

