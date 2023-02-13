Punjab received investments worth over Rs 38,000 crore in 10 months: CM Bhagwant Mann

PTI

Chandigarh, February 13

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the state has received investments worth Rs 38,175 crore in various industry verticals after AAP came to power 10 months ago.

Addressing the media here, Mann said the state received investments in various sectors including real estate and housing, textile, manufacturing, healthcare, agri processing and alloy steel which has the potential to generate 2.43 lakh jobs here.

The CM further said the state will also be holding an investment summit on February 23 and 24 in Mohali.

Mann said he met industry leaders during his visits to various cities including Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad to seek investment in the state.

"In the last 10 months, Punjab has received an investment worth Rs 38,175 crore," said Mann who was accompanied by the Industry minister Anmol Gagan Mann.

#Bhagwant Mann