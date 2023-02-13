Punjab received investments worth over Rs 38,000 crore in 10 months: CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh, February 13
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the state has received investments worth Rs 38,175 crore in various industry verticals after AAP came to power 10 months ago.
Addressing the media here, Mann said the state received investments in various sectors including real estate and housing, textile, manufacturing, healthcare, agri processing and alloy steel which has the potential to generate 2.43 lakh jobs here.
The CM further said the state will also be holding an investment summit on February 23 and 24 in Mohali.
Mann said he met industry leaders during his visits to various cities including Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad to seek investment in the state.
"In the last 10 months, Punjab has received an investment worth Rs 38,175 crore," said Mann who was accompanied by the Industry minister Anmol Gagan Mann.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort zone, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January
Inflation rate for the food basket was at 5.94 pc in January...
Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging validity of delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir
A Bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice AS Oka, however, clar...
Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training
In a letter, Banwarilal Purohit questions appointment of ‘ta...
Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism
Said it wanted to give the names of the domain experts for t...