Punjab’s AGTF arrests operative of Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar gang from Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 28

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police has arrested an operative of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang from Mohali, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav here on Thursday.

The accused — Vikramjit Singh alias Vicky, a resident of Satiyewala in Ferozepur — is a history-sheeter, wanted in at least 20 cases of heinous crimes including murder, attempt to murder, Arms Act and UAPA registered in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, he said.

The team has also recovered one Chinese .30 calibre Pistol along with eight live cartridges from his possession and impounded his Toyota Fortuner car.

The DGP said that acting on the reliable information, teams of AGTF headed by ADGP Promod Ban under the supervision of AIG Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and led by DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar, arrested the accused from an apartment in Mohali’s Sector 91.

He said the preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused was in touch with Pakistan-based weapon/drug smugglers through Goldy Brar and Saba (USA), and used to receive consignments of weapons and drugs from across the border.

The accused was tasked to eliminate rival gang member of the Davinder Bambiha gang, said the DGP.

“Vicky is one of the accused, along with slain gangster Ankit Bhadu, in the sensational murder of rival Jordan, who was shot dead at a gym in Ganganagar, Rajasthan, in 2018,” said AIG Gurmeet Singh Chauhan.

He said that after Ankit Bhadu was neutralised in a police action at Peer Muchalla in February 2019, accused Vikramjit Vicky took his place in Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang, and got actively involved in criminal activities in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

The AIG said that further investigation was under way and a case was registered at Police Station State Crime, SAS Nagar.

