Qaumi Insaaf Morcha’s attempt to get activist discharged from DMCH foiled

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 27

The situation turned tense after members of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha reached the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) to get civil rights activist Surat Singh Khalsa, popularly known as “Bapu Surat Singh Khalsa”, discharged from the hospital on Sunday night. The police, however, stopped them from taking Khalsa from the hospital.

After an altercation with morcha members, heavy police force was deployed inside and outside the DMCH. Police Commissioner (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu and other senior officials also reached the hospital. Meanwhile, the hospital gates were closed.

Members of the morcha want that Khalsa should join the ongoing protest on the Mohali and Chandigarh border for the release of Sikh prisoners.

One of the morcha members alleged that Bapu Surat Singh Khalsa had been detained forcibly by the administration at the hospital for a long period.

“Despite repeated requests from his family members and various organisations, he is not being discharged from the hospital. So, we have come to get him discharged from the hospital. Bapu Surat Singh Khalsa also wants to leave the hospital. Later, the police assured us that he will be discharged once doctors issue the required health certificate. He will decide whether to go home or join the ongoing protest after getting discharged from the hospital,” he said.

The CP, Mandeep Singh Sidhu, said, “Bapu Surat Singh Khalsa is under treatment at the hospital for a long time. Some persons wanted to get him discharged from the hospital today. However, a team of doctors will examine his health first. If a fitness certificate is issued by doctors, he will be discharged.”

Hospital doctors, however, refused to comment on the matter.

About Surat Singh Khalsa

Civil rights activist Surat Singh Khalsa (89) is known for his hunger strike for the release of the ‘Bandhi Singhs’, languishing in jails even after completing their sentences. The authorities kept him at various hospitals. In October 2015, he was admitted to the DMCH, but discharged after some time. Later, the authorities got him readmitted to the DMCH where he has been since June 2016.