Rahul Gandhi likely to announce Punjab CM candidate on February 6

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 3

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to announce the CM face during his virtual rally in Ludhiana in the politically-significant Malwa region of Punjab on February 6. This would be his second visit to Punjab after announcement of assembly elections.

CM Charanjit Singh Channi during an election rally in Ropar made this announcement.

Rahul Gandhi had during his recent visit announced that the party will seek responses from voters and workers to zero in on the CM candidate. Following this, pre-recorded message through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) were sent out to mobile numbers of voters across the state. Besides, feedback was taken through party candidates, AICC coordinators, survey teams spread across the 117 Assembly segments over the next one week.

The party has already got over 52 lakh responses from voters through the IVRS system. Feedback is also being sought from party workers and leaders.

Through the message, the voters were being given three options — Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu or no CM face — to choose from.

#PunjabElections2022