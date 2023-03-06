Restore train services, SAD(A) urges Centre

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 5
A meeting of SAD (A) was held at Kila Harnam Dass under the leadership of MP Simranjit Singh Mann. Various issues related to the state, law and order and problems faced by residents were discussed.
Iman Singh Mann, youth president, said they would meet Railway officials for the restoration of trains cancelled during pandemic. He said Simranjit Singh Mann was urged to talk to Railway Minister in this regard.
