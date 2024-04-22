Railways refunds Rs 20 lakh to 3,821 passengers

Ferozepur, April 21
A total of 112 trains were affected today in Ferozepur Division due to the farmers’ protest. Of these 112 trains, 44 trains got cancelled, 62 trains were diverted, three short terminated and another three short originated. Accroding to information, the Railways has reimbursed Rs 20.12 lakh to 3,821 passengers from April 17 to 20.
A senior official said the Railways had been using alternative routes for freight trains. “During the previous farm agitation, it was decided by senior officials in Ferozepur, Ambala and Delhi divisions to use alternative routes for the freight trains,” he said. “The charges are being reconciled by the account team by comparing the rational route booked by the freight customer. It is also called the Rates Branch System,” he said.
