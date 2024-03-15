Ropar lawyers protest against proposal to declare Anandpur Sahib a district

Tribune News Service

Ropar, March 14

Lawyers of District and Sessions Court, Rupnagar, have decided to shun work till March 18 to protest against a proposal to create a new district in the name of Anandpur Sahib. Rupnagar District Bar Association president Mandeep Moudgill said it would affect badly their work badly as the creation of the district of Anandpur Sahib would only be done after reducing the area of |Ropar district.

He said the District Bar Association of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and bar associations of Balachaur and Garhshankar have also extended their support in this regard as they claim that would also be affected in case the new district is announced.

An official letter of the Ropar Deputy Commissioner office regarding the proposal to declare Anandpur Sahib as a district went viral on social media recently. Though DC Preeti Yadav has already said that there was no such proposal, the lawyers said they had not received any such assurance in written till now.

Moudgil said the bar association members would make efforts to meet Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in this regard.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anandpur Sahib #Ropar