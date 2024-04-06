Rs 12 lakh looted at gunpoint from private bank in Punjab’s Amritsar

PTI

Amritsar, April 6

Two armed unidentified robbers looted Rs 12 lakh cash from a private bank in broad daylight here on Saturday, police said.

The robbers, who came on a scooter, took away the cash at a gunpoint from the bank located on the Tarn Taran road here, said police.

Police said footage of nearby CCTV cameras were being checked to find any clue about the robbers.

