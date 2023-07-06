Sacked cop Raj Jit Singh moves Punjab and Haryana High Court, wants investigation handed over to CBI

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 5

Dismissed police officer Raj Jit Singh today moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court by filing a 520-page petition for entrusting the entire investigations regarding him to the CBI or any other independent agency.

This, he contended, could be done by constituting a special investigating team comprising officers as deemed fit from outside the state of Punjab to investigate and look into the “genesis and aftermath of the accusations and nature of cases being foisted against the petitioner.”

Raj Jit Singh contended it was required to be ensured that the purported investigations aimed at curbing the drug menace in the state did not get reduced to a mere instrument of oppression, misuse and the “blatant abuse at the hands of certain vested interests for wholly extraneous mala fide and vexatious considerations.”

He added there had been a tug-of-war between various sets of high-ranking officials in the Punjab Police, which had led to a grave chasm percolating from the top to the bottom. It was a matter of grave concern that the factionalism in the Punjab Police had stooped to the lowest level.

His petition, also seeking quashing and setting aside the three status reports filed in the matter by the SIT was placed before the Division Bench of Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan. The matter will now come up for further hearing on Thursday.