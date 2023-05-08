SAD president invokes Badal to get sympathy

Jalandhar, May 7
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal addressed his maiden poll rally in Jalandhar today after the demise of Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal. Hosting rallies for SAD-BSP candidate Sukhwinder Sukhi, he gave an example of his father’s myriad welfare schemes.
While the Akali Dal was the last to launch its poll campaign, Sukhbir started off with four rallies at Goraya, Jamsher Khas, Adampur and Nurpur.
Holding joint rallies with the BSP, he said SAD had built Punjab and stood for the state over ages. He said SAD could safeguard the interests of the people as the rest of the parties were outsiders.
Attacking AAP, he said the party had failed to deliver. He also invoked Parkash Singh Badal’s works several times and the key schemes and amenities which had been provided during his tenure.
Badal addressed people in Adampur in the presence of SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, BSP state president Jasbir Singh Gahri, senior Akali leader Balwinder Singh Bhundar and former SAD MLA Pawan Tinu, among others.
