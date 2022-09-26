Sangrur: No machines, farmers to burn paddy stubble

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, September 25

Farmers of 25 villages, under the banner of the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), today announced to burn paddy stubble.

They said the state government had failed to provide them adequate help to manage stubble-burning and would also gherao officials if they took any action against farmers.

Harjinder Singh of the union said, “Our members from 25 villages have decided to burn crop residue as the government has failed to provide any alternative. Our meeting was called to finalise preparations for September 28 Barnala rally, but everybody criticised the government for threatening farmers and compelling us to burn stubble.”

Farmers alleged apart from senior officials in Chandigarh, field officials were also threatening them to make red entry in their revenue record in case they burn stubble.

Harjinder Singh, a farmer, said, “We do not want to burn stubble. We are being forced into this as the government has neither given per acre bonus nor provided required number of machines.”

Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said they were organising special camps to create awareness among farmers.

Arrange machinery Apart from awareness campaigns, we are also trying to arrange maximum number of machines to manage crop residue. — Jitendra Jorwal, Sangrur DC

