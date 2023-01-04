Sangrur: Theft case suspect escapes

Tribune News Service

Sangrur: A suspect in a theft case escaped from custody of the Bhawanigarh police on Monday. The police have registered a case and raids are on to arrest the suspect. “Rajinder Singh escaped on Monday night when the vehicle was stopped to take him inside the police station,” said ASI Sukhdev Singh. TNS

One killed in accident

Sangrur: A former councillor of Talwandi Sabo Nagar Council died on Monday after his SUV hit a divider near the Kalajhar toll plaza. The police have started investigations. “Aziz Khan was going to Chandigarh from Bathinda when the accident took place.” said the police. TNS

Theft at govt school

Muktsar: Some miscreants on Saturday night decamped with one LED television, two speakers, one CPU, water lifting motor, grocery and some other items from a Government Primary School at Chak Sherewala. The Lakhewali police have registered a case. TNS

Pro-Khalistan slogans

Muktsar: The police were caught unawares on Tuesday as some pro-Khalistan slogans were found written on a wall of the district police lines. Slogans threatening Rahul Gandhi and his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ were also found. The police has removed these slogans. TNS

Man dies of drug ‘overdose’

Muktsar: A 35-year-old man of Chhapianwali village near Malout allegedly died due to overdose of drugs on Sunday. The police have booked two persons in this regard. The deceased has been identified as Harbhinder Singh.

