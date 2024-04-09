Sanjay Singh to meet Punjab AAP MLAs today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 8

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh will hold his first meeting after his bail with Punjab MLAs and the nine AAP Lok Sabha contestants here on Tuesday.

He will be accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak. A meeting has been convened at the residence of CM Bhagwant Mann to discuss the strategy for the Lok Sabha poll.

