Sarkar Sanatkar Milni: Safety in mind, Punjab CM announces police chowkis at focal points

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, September 14

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann while addressing Sarkar Sanatkar Milni here today said in the wake of the consistent demand by industrialists, 14 new police chowkis would be set up at focal points all over the state.

CM Mann announced one chowki at the Jalandhar Focal Point (Leather Complex), Hoshiarpur (2), Bathinda (1), Fatehgarh Sahib (1), Patiala Focal Point (1), Doraha (1), Mohali (1) and Ludhiana (6). He was speaking in reaction to the concern of the participating industrialists about the safety of their workers against lootings on roads at focal points, particularly, during nights.

Presiding over the ‘milni’, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said new projects, along with matching infrastructure for power, fire substations, sewage treatment plants, roads and streetlights, were the top priority with the government.

The Delhi CM asserted that they had come to meet industrialists as a part of the promise he had made to them during the Assembly elections last year.

CM Mann said, “This is only to show you that we did not make any false promises. We will keep on coming to your doors regularly throughout our tenure to show what we have done till date and what we are doing to carry forward the commitments we made during elections.” He said, “The previous governments had never bothered to fulfil the promises they had made during elections once they occupied the chairs in the government”.

Kejriwal said, “In the previous governments, industrialists were looked down as looters of public wealth. They were in fact scared to be successful. We have come to fulfil your demands and facilitate your dreams”.

Kejriwal said over 1,500 suggestions were received from the industry in the past one-and-a-half months and the CM and officials read them all. Workable demands will be met very soon.”

Both Chief Ministers had a detailed interaction session with Jalandhar-based industrialists, including Sharad Aggarwal, Narinder Saggu and Gautam Kapoor, Manish Arora among others.

Sops for Jalandhar industry

Rs 30 cr earmarked by power department for 66 KV substation at Jhall village in Thikriwa, Jalandhar

Augmentation of two power transformers from 100 MVA to 160 MVA

Rs 16 crore sanctioned for sewage treatment plant at Focal Point, Jalandhar

