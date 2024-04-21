Search operation held at Malerkotla sub-jail

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, April 20

With the intent to rule out the possibility of running unlawful activities by convicts or detainees lodged in Malerkotla sub-jail during the election period, the district police carried out search operations in and around the premises of the prison today.

The authorities labelled it as a routine proactive measure after yesterday’s Sangrur jail clash, which left two detainees of the Malerkotla district dead.

Though nothing objectionable was found or observed during the operation conducted under the supervision of SSP Simrat Kaur, senior functionaries at the jail were advised to coordinate with the district police and update the personnel concerned promptly in case anything unusual happened on the jail premises.

The Malerkotla SSP claimed that about 100 cops led by SP (I) Vaibhav Sehgal and DSP Gurdev Singh had carried out an extensive search operation on the local prison premises to prevent any unlawful activity that could potentially disrupt the free and fair conduct of the poll. Dubbing it as a cordon and search operation, the police said the exercise was aimed at ensuring that no illegal activity were being orchestrated from within the prison that could influence the electoral process. “We conducted this operation to maintain the integrity of the elections and ensure that people can exercise their franchise freely, without fear or intimidation,” the SSP further said.

The massive search operation involved a thorough combing of the prison premises, including checking of five barracks and the kitchen area, where about 300 inmates were frisked. Focus was laid on the presence of any narcotics or illegal gadgets, including mobile phones, besides sensing any factionalism among the inmates.

Meanwhile, sources have revealed that the administration has taken cognizance of the death of Mohammad Harish of Malerkotla and Dharminder Singh of Kalian village in the clash at Sangrur jail on Friday. Harish was detained in connection with an NDPS case. A resident of Katcha Kot Mohalla, Harish is survived by his labourer father Mohammad Ashraf, ailing mother and a sister. Dharminder was a resident of Kalian and had been booked in two cases. Two of his brothers are in the Army and the family has shifted to Akalgarh in Ludhiana district.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Malerkotla