Majitha killings: Send report by Mar 30, says minority panel

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 24

Taking serious note of killing of two members of the Gujjar community in a firing incident at Inayatpura village in Majitha subdivision two days ago, the Punjab State Minority Commission today asked the police to submit its report by March 30.

A two-member delegation, included Lal Hussain and Dr Subhash Masih Thoba, visited the village. The delegation members were accompanied by SP Detective Manoj Thakur, and DSPs Gurmeet Singh and Ravinder Singh.

While the police officials assured the commission of carrying out the investigation in an impartial manner, the commission asked them to arrest the suspects soon.

Tension had gripped the village when a group of 12 persons allegedly opened fire at some Gujjars following a minor dispute over passage. Surmuddin (18) and his uncle Ali (35) died while around 10 persons from both sides were injured. The police booked 10 persons by name and their unidentified accomplices on charges of murder, attempt to murder and under arms Act.