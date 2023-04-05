Set up judicial commission to probe PSIEC plot scam: Partap Singh Bajwa

Chandigarh, April 4
Pointing fingers at the AAP government in not taking the Vigilance probe into the Punjab State Industrial and Export Corporation (PSIEC) plot allotment scam to the logical conclusion, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa today sought a special judicial commission to investigate the matter.
Referring to the Vigilance FIR registered in the 25-acre Gulmohar plot bifurcation case in which an IAS officer had also been named, the Congress leader said, “Due to limitations of the government, owing to the lack of infrastructure in the Vigilance Department and interference, various inquiries have not led to their logical conclusion. There is an urgent need to mark such scams to a judicial commission or a dedicated team of Vigilance.”
In a letter to the CM, Bajwa said due to the absence of a transparent conversion policy for utilisation of vacant industrial plots, there was a scam in the out-of-turn allotment of industrial plots in the state. In the past 25 years, 99 per cent of such out-of-turn allotted plots have been sold in black without serving any industrial purpose, he claimed. He sought investigation into the scams.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court lifts telecast ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne
Sets aside the Kerala High Court order which had upheld the ...
Rescue operations under way in Sikkim to find tourists trapped in avalanche
7 tourists are killed and 13 injured as a massive avalanche ...
US recognises Arunachal Pradesh as India's integral part: White House
The US reaction comes in response to Beijing announcing Chin...
Centre accords Z+ security cover to Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari
Bukhari left PDP, headed by Mehbooba Mufti, and floated Apni...
3 of family die as fire breaks out in Amritsar house
The deceased were identified as Tajinder Singh, wife Narinde...