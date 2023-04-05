Set up judicial commission to probe PSIEC plot scam: Partap Singh Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 4

Pointing fingers at the AAP government in not taking the Vigilance probe into the Punjab State Industrial and Export Corporation (PSIEC) plot allotment scam to the logical conclusion, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa today sought a special judicial commission to investigate the matter.

Referring to the Vigilance FIR registered in the 25-acre Gulmohar plot bifurcation case in which an IAS officer had also been named, the Congress leader said, “Due to limitations of the government, owing to the lack of infrastructure in the Vigilance Department and interference, various inquiries have not led to their logical conclusion. There is an urgent need to mark such scams to a judicial commission or a dedicated team of Vigilance.”

In a letter to the CM, Bajwa said due to the absence of a transparent conversion policy for utilisation of vacant industrial plots, there was a scam in the out-of-turn allotment of industrial plots in the state. In the past 25 years, 99 per cent of such out-of-turn allotted plots have been sold in black without serving any industrial purpose, he claimed. He sought investigation into the scams.

