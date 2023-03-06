SGPC demands repeal of Haryana gurdwara Act

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 5

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) members in a resolution condemned the Haryana Government-nominated ad hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) for taking possession of the managements of historical gurdwaras in Haryana.

The resolution was passed in the SGPC’s special General House at Teja Singh Samundri Hall here, specifically called to discuss the course of action over the HSGMC’s move of breaking the locks of golaks, taking police personnel inside the gurdwara premises with shoes while taking over the occupation of shrines.

This special meeting was held in the presence of Guru Granth Sahib in which Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, Takht Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, Golden Temple Granthi Giani Balwinder Singh and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

The SGPC House demanded from the Government of India that the Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras Management Act, 2014, be repealed in Parliament session.

A six-member committee has also been formed which will approach different political parties and members of both Houses of Parliament, asking them to raise their voice against the forced disintegration of the SGPC. It was decided to write letters to all MPs.

Various speakers also condemned the BJP for its interference in gurdwara affairs.

Could have been resolved amicably